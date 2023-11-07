2023 Texas Elections Made Easy

Happy Election Day! On November 7, North Texans will get out to vote and make decisions for their own communities! This guide will help you navigate the voting process easily and help you better understand what’s on the ballot. Now, let’s get to the polls!

Check My Voter Registration Status

The last day to register to vote was on Oct. 10. Make sure you are up to date on your registration at Texas.gov. If your information is not current, you will not be eligible to vote. You can however, get a head start and register for the next election.

What I Need To Vote

According to VoteTexas.com, here are the only acceptable forms of identification.

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

Election Identification Certificates are available from DPS driver license offices during regular business hours. Find mobile station locations here.

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

After presenting one of the forms of supporting ID listed above, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

Find A Voting Poll Near Me

There’s a polling place on almost every corner! Find somewhere safe, convenient, and accessible to vote near you by visiting My Voter Portal on the Texas Secretary of State website!

Steps:

Inside the ‘Am I Registered’ tab click ‘Search Critera’ Type in your information accordingly, hit Enter. Under ‘Upcoming Elections’ Select Election Available for Polling Locations. Find the poll closest to you!

Mail in ballot

Don’t wait too late! To mail in your ballot it MUST be postmarked by 7 p.m. VoteTexas.org says you must provide ONE of the following numbers on your ABBM:

(1) Texas Driver’s License, Texas Personal Identification Number or Election Identification Certificate Number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (NOT your voter registration VUID number);

OR

(2) If you have not been issued one of the numbers above, the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number.

If you have not been issued a Texas Driver’s License, Texas Personal Identification Number or Texas Election Identification Certificate Number or a Social Security Number, you must indicate so by checking the appropriate box on the ABBM.

What’s on the Ballot?

14 Constitutional Amendments

First things first, our Lone Star State is proposing 14 constitutional amendments. This means, if these items are approved-they will be added to our constitution. This is a pretty big deal that will affect everyone down the road, and sometimes reading the ballot can be a little confusing. Here’s a breakdown by the Texas Tribune to make it easier to understand!

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE INFORMED at how the propositions will show up on the ballot + get a detailed explanation of what they mean.

School Districts

Ten schools across North Texas are asking voters to consider bond referendums. This means, they want citizens to vote to borrow money/ increase taxes to build and improve school facilities. To learn more, click on your districts name.

Azle ISD

Birdville

Cedar Hill

Duncanville

Eagle Mountain/Saginaw

HEB

Lancaster

Lewisville

Prosper

Wylie

Local Bonds

Allen Bond Election

Voters in Allen will decide on a $156,500,000 bond issue.

The bond, which is broken up into 5 categories, includes street repairs, improvements to Ford Park, public art projects, a new police headquarters and emergency dispatch center and an effort to acquire downtown land and develop a bike and pedestrian path.

Read more here.

Denton Bond Election

Voters in Denton will vote on a $309,590,000 bond.

The eight propositions include improvements to streets, drainage and flood control, parks, public safety, affordable housing, an active adult center, South Branch library and City Hall West.

Read more here.

Municipal Races

Special election for House District 2. Counties in this district are Canton, Greenville, and Sulphur Springs. Learn more about the candidates here.

City of Lavon Mayor

Three candidates are running to become the new mayor of the Collin County city of Lavon.

Vicki L. Sanson, the incumbent, is facing a challenge from Tyler West and Letty Harrison.

Read more here.

FREE RIDES TO VOTE

If you’ve read this far, it means you’re serious about having your voice heard. We want to make sure there’s absolutely NO room for excuses, so here’s a list of FREE rides to a polling place near you courtesy of NBCDFW!

DART

DART is providing free transportation to polling locations for the Nov. 7 election. Voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, GoLink, the Dallas Streetcar, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station. Customers need to show a valid voter registration card to ride for free on the day of the election. GoLink riders can use promo code VOTE117 at checkout for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass in the DART GoPass app on Nov. 7 only. You can learn more at dart.org/vote.

TRINITY METRO

Trinity Metro typically offers free rides to the polls for Fort Worth residents on Election Day. However, this November Trinity Metro is celebrating its 40th anniversary and is offering free rides for all passengers traveling in Tarrant County all month long. That includes all buses, TEXRail, ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare services and ACCESS paratransit. Plus, passengers will enjoy free rides in the west zone (between Fort Worth T&P Station and CentrePort Station) of Trinity Railway Express. For questions about bus routes, ZIPZONE or ACCESS paratransit rides to your polling place, call Trinity Metro at 817-215-8600.

STAR TRANSIT

STAR Transit is offering free, round-trip rides to local polling places for early voting. In Mesquite and Balch Springs only, free service is available for early voting Saturday, Oct. 28 , and for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7. All STAR Transit services are available, including Demand Response, Fixed Routes, and STARNow. To ride free on STARNow, use the code Vote2023. Rides must be in the STAR Transit service area or STARNow zone and are based on availability. Voters must tell bus operators and reservationists they are riding to and from the polls. To schedule a free ride to vote, call STAR Transit no less than 30 minutes in advance of the desired trip. Scheduling agents are available during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday–Friday at (877) 631-5278. To book a STARNow ride, use the STARNow app, which can be downloaded free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Se Habla Español.

