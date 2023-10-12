Community Site

97.9 The Beat Upcoming Community Events

Published on October 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE
Check out the upcoming community events 97.9 The Beat will be at. Pull up and say hello to our on-air personalities and beat squad!
October 14th – 4th Annual Pop Up For Tay Parade (Atatiana Jefferson)

October 14th – 6th Annual Community Kickball Tournament For Homeless

October 16th – Nikki’s 3rd Annual Pink Out (Breast Cancer)

October 20th – Timberview High School Pep Rally

October 21st – Susan G Komen Walk

October 21st  – Cedar Crest Homecoming Festival

October 27th – Brest Cancer Awareness Premier High School

October 28th – Harambee Festival

October 31st – UNT Halloween Community Event

November 14th – Next Fest State Fair 

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close