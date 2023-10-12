97.9 The Beat Upcoming Community Events

October 14th – 6th Annual Community Kickball Tournament For Homeless
October 16th – Nikki’s 3rd Annual Pink Out (Breast Cancer)
October 20th – Timberview High School Pep Rally
October 21st – Susan G Komen Walk
October 21st – Cedar Crest Homecoming Festival
October 27th – Brest Cancer Awareness Premier High School
October 28th – Harambee Festival
October 31st – UNT Halloween Community Event
November 14th – Next Fest State Fair
