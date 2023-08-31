Road to St. Jude Walk/ Run With Radio One Dallas

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

The time of the year to support our friends over at St. Jude is quickly approaching. Join Radio One Dallas virtually or in person for the St. Jude Walk/Run, September 23rd to help cure childhood cancer.

Did you know?

Every day, 43 children are diagnosed with cancer, according to St. Jude Research Hospital? Participating in the 5k run and making a donation to this great cause will change the quality of life of patient’s and their families. St. Jude ensures no family receives a bill during the time of their treatment.

Your gift will aid in the development of treatments for children that could save their lives. The St. Jude patients also have the choice of undergoing treatment in the convenience of their own home, and lodging and meals are provided at no cost.

It’s really simple to join our team, watch the video below and unite for a great cause!

Download the St. Jude app and register today!