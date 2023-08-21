National Black Business Month: Here’s How to Celebrate 150 Years of Dallas’ Black Businesses

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

A fierce mix of entrepreneurship, empowerment, and community unity is set to take center stage at the highly anticipated “Black In Business: Honoring 150 Years of Dallas’ Black Businesses.”

This event, taking place on August 30th, is designed for entrepreneurs, professionals, and advocates of business across generations, promises a dynamic evening of inspiration, connection, and celebration.”Black In Business” is proudly presented by #ForTheCulture, a Dallas-based organization committed to driving economic development through strategic storytelling.

Due to recent forces like the devastating impact of the pandemic and ongoing socioeconomic issues including lack of access to much-needed finance to launch or expand companies. Creating spaces like this to feed our local black owned businesses are of high importance.

The objective is to celebrate the achievements of Black entrepreneurs and professionals, shining a spotlight on their contributions to the city’s business landscape.

Event Highlights:

Below you will find some of the subjects and activities this event will offer.

Keepers Of The Legacy: Bridging generations, “Black In Business” brings together visionaries of the past, present, and future. It’s a platform for sharing stories, insights and fostering intergenerational connections that fuel growth.

Speed Networking: Break down barriers and build valuable relationships through speed networking, a dynamic activity designed to facilitate meaningful interactions and collaboration.

Spoken Word: Let your soul be stirred by mesmerizing spoken word performance that captures the essence of history, creativity, and the power of community.

Complimentary Headshots: Elevate your professional image with headshots provided to attendees as part of the event experience.

This anticipated event is made possible through the generous support of sponsors who share the commitment to fostering growth and unity. Key sponsors include Westdale, Hines, and the Deep Ellum Foundation, reflecting a collaborative effort to uplift and empower the Dallas community.

Deep Ellum 150-Year Celebration Collaboration:

In conjunction with the Deep Ellum 150-Year Celebration, “Black In Business” adds a vibrant thread to the tapestry of events that commemorate this historic milestone. The event underscores Deep Ellum’s legacy of creativity, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit TAP HERE