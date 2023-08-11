DFW Tax-Free Weekend Guide 2023

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 Tax-Free Weekend in Texas runs from Friday, August 11 through midnight on Sunday, August 1st. There is a three-day window where you can buy certain things without paying sales tax; if you haven’t finished back-to-school shopping yet, now is the time to do it.

What you should know before getting out and participating in the 2023 tax-free holiday

During the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday in Texas, consumers can buy most school supplies, clothing, and footwear tax-free. However, some restrictions apply, so read the fine print before you go shopping. Texas has a state sales tax rate of 6.25 percent. In order to avoid sales tax, an item’s price must be $100 or less. If an item costs $150, the full price, not just the extra $10, will be subject to sales tax.

What school supplies are tax-free this weekend

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Kits*

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers (including dry erase markers)

Notebooks

Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Other items that are included and tax-free:

Jeans, shorts, slacks and suits

Baseball caps, hunting vests and costume masks

Socks, shoes and sandals

According to: comptroller.texas.gov

