DFW Tax-Free Weekend Guide 2023

The 2023 Tax-Free Weekend in Texas runs from Friday, August 11 through midnight on Sunday, August 1st. There is a three-day window where you can buy certain things without paying sales tax; if you haven’t finished back-to-school shopping yet, now is the time to do it.
What you should know before getting out and participating in the 2023 tax-free holiday
During the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday in Texas, consumers can buy most school supplies, clothing, and footwear tax-free. However, some restrictions apply, so read the fine print before you go shopping. Texas has a state sales tax rate of 6.25 percent. In order to avoid sales tax, an item’s price must be $100 or less. If an item costs $150, the full price, not just the extra $10, will be subject to sales tax.
What school supplies are tax-free this weekend
- Binders
- Blackboard chalk
- Book bags
- Calculators
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila
- Glue, paste and paste sticks
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Index card boxes
- Kits*
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers (including dry erase markers)
- Notebooks
- Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper
- Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pens
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Writing tablets
Other items that are included and tax-free:
- Jeans, shorts, slacks and suits
- Baseball caps, hunting vests and costume masks
- Socks, shoes and sandals
According to: comptroller.texas.gov
Events to attend during tax-free weekend
-
Videos Show Brawl At Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, And It Was A Glorious Day In Black History
-
‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
Black Pastor Dies After Being Hit By Police Patrol Car In ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction
-
11 Songs Should Have Played During the Riverboat Brawl In Alabama
-
Errol Spence Remains Dallas' Champion: Behind The Scenes
-
Krispy Kreme Offering A Dozen Donuts For $0.86! Here’s The Code