Local DFW News

DFW Tax-Free Weekend Guide 2023

Tax-free school supplies and back to school events to attend

Published on August 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE
Texas tax-free weekend

Source: Reagan Elam / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

The 2023 Tax-Free Weekend in Texas runs from Friday, August 11 through midnight on Sunday, August 1st. There is a three-day window where you can buy certain things without paying sales tax; if you haven’t finished back-to-school shopping yet, now is the time to do it.

What you should know before getting out and participating in the 2023 tax-free holiday

During the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday in Texas, consumers can buy most school supplies, clothing, and footwear tax-free. However, some restrictions apply, so read the fine print before you go shopping. Texas has a state sales tax rate of 6.25 percent. In order to avoid sales tax, an item’s price must be $100 or less. If an item costs $150, the full price, not just the extra $10, will be subject to sales tax.

What school supplies are tax-free this weekend

  • Binders
  • Blackboard chalk
  • Book bags
  • Calculators
  • Compasses
  • Composition books
  • Crayons
  • Erasers
  • Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila
  • Glue, paste and paste sticks
  • Highlighters
  • Index cards
  • Index card boxes
  • Kits*
  • Legal pads
  • Lunch boxes
  • Markers (including dry erase markers)
  • Notebooks

  • Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper
  • Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
  • Pencil sharpeners
  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Protractors
  • Rulers
  • Scissors
  • Writing tablets

Other items that are included and tax-free:

  • Jeans, shorts, slacks and suits
  • Baseball caps, hunting vests and costume masks
  • Socks, shoes and sandals

According to: comptroller.texas.gov

Events to attend during tax-free weekend

 

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close