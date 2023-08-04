97 Days of Summer: Posted On The Corner Ice Cream Day Party [Video]

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

97.9 The Beat in collaboration with Mr. Sugar Rush Ice Cream and Breakfast Brothers came together to giveaway FREE ice-cream to the community this past Wednesday. The first 500 people to pull up to Breakfast Brothers received free ice cream courtesy of Atlantic Records & Kali “Area Codes.”

Our loyal listeners had the opportunity to connect with 97.9 The Beat gang and enjoyed a live DJ Mix by Reunion Radio DJ TDK; plus meet syndicated on-air personality, Incognito Posted on the Corner. Check out how it went down and keep it locked on the #1 Hip Hop station on the airwaves and in the community.

Shot by: @ovimedia