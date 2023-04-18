Femme Fridays: Tamecka Frazier

At 24-years-old, Tamecka Frazier experienced a brutal attack by her neighbor that could have killed her, but instead made her stronger and encouraged her to step into her true passion. She was a single mother at the time who had just come back from a New Years Eve Party to her home in Lancaster, TX. Tamecka’s son was at her mothers house, her cousin that accompanied her for the night had gone home, so she was all alone for the night…until her neighbor showed up at her front door. Now the author of “Life After: A Memoir of Inspiration Post Survival”, she uses personal encounters to be a guidance for those seeking light after trauma, and be a voice for those who are voiceless.

