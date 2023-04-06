Texas Elections On The Way

Buckle Up North Texas! The general elections are underway and TODAY is the last day to register to vote! May 6th is the official general election where DFW will welcome new political leaders to represent our communities! The mayoral election will be quite interesting as Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson won’t have an opponent to run against, which hasn’t happened in the past 50 years when the current mayor was ironically Erik Johnson. Fort Worth on the other hand, will have five candidates to run against Mayor Mattie Parker which isn’t as much pressure as former Mayor Betsy Price who had 11 candidates hoping to take her seat.

To help you get ready for the election, you can check your registration status below! Those who are 18 years and older are eligible to vote, and if you will be 18 by May 6 you are also eligible. Early voting begins on April 24 and runs through May 2.

