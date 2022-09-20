Get Vote Ready With The Beat

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The Beat is helping you get Vote Ready! September is 20th is National Voter’s Registration Day and we are helping you make sure you are ready for this year’s election with a special event today. Meet the Beat Squad at Dallas County Elections for a Drive-Thru Voter Registration event at 1460 Round Table Dr. Dallas,Tx.

Make sure you and your family and friends are ready to hit the polls! If you need to register to vote or update your voter registration, come see us and get some goodies. You can also check to see if you are already registered below.

Register to Vote Here