Watch: Check Out The “Love, Tito’s” Block To Block Program Supporting Restorative Farms In Dallas!

Jazze Maxie recently got a chance to speak with Lisa Nuccio with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tito’s is reconnecting neighborhoods by growing community gardens and farms through the “Love, Tito’s” Block to Block program. By teaming up with “Love, Tito’s,” Restorative Farms in Dallas is able to expand its Hatcher Station Training Farm, turning a previously underutilized piece of land into a productive space that supports career growth, local healthy food production, and community wellbeing. To learn more and get involved, visit restorativefarms.com.

