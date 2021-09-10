Join Us At The Dallas UNCF Virtual Walk For Education Supporting HBCU’S On Sept 18!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

UNCF has reimagined the Walk, and we’re going virtual! Show your support by making a donation, participate individually, form or join a team. Make a difference while practicing social distancing—walk, run, cycle, dance—all in honor of UNCF, our students and schools. Then, join us online on Sept. 18 and celebrate with UNCF during a nationwide virtual event featuring celebrities, member presidents, students, alumni and others!

The UNCF Virtual Walk for Education is a nationwide initiative to raise the critical funds UNCF needs to fulfill our mission of support to our member HBCUs and to help our students to become active participants of society through a high-quality education.

Sign up now by visiting this link https://uncf.org/event/2021-walk-for-education-dallas

Build Your Virtual Team

We invite you to team up with family, friends and co-workers to raise funds for UNCF. Your team can be local or global—contact everyone you know! Anyone can join to raise funds to help talented deserving students get to and through college.

Presented by UNCF Dallas.

#UNCFDallas #LaceUp4UNCF #HBCUStrong

