Please Donate To Our Very Own Tony Bee’s Medical Fund!

Veteran radio personality Tony Bee of Majic 94.5 is currently battling the fight of his life. A few months ago Tony B was hospitalized and is now on his way to recovery but he needs lots of physical therapy. His medical expenses are compounding and his family is asking for help from his fans and long time supporters. Here’s a brief statement from his GoFundMe page created by his family:

My name is Vee Vee and I am Tony Bee’s first cousin. He’s like a brother to me. He is is a native of Forrest City, AR. He is most recognized as Tony Bee from K-Soul Radio Majic 94.5, KZMJ 94.5 FM, Dallas-Fort Worth, TX. He has worked with a lengthy list of celebrities from Tom Joyner, Rickey Smiley, Steve Harvey, Dick Gregory, Tony Braxton and many others.

Tony is also the founder of the Tony B Foundation and has dedicated his spare time to helping the youth and the community. As most of you know, he has not been active on social media for quite some time. He was hospitalized for over two months is still in a rehabilitation facility.

I am asking for your support. Please show some love by contributing to his costly expenses. We’re not asking for a hand out, but a helping hand!

You can make a donation by clicking this link to help Tony Bee https://www.gofundme.com/f/tony-bee039s-medical-fund?member=6346664&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_email%2Binvitesupporters

