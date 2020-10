Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Today is the FIRST day of Early Voting! Jazze recently got a chance to speak with Councilman Casey Thomas of District 3 in Dallas about the importance of early voting, his weekly Civic Engagement meetings, Soul to the Polls and more! Check out our wonderful conversation.

