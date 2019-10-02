Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth® Invites You To Praise In Pink On October 12th!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Tracey Boyes / Komen Greater Fort Worth

Office: 817.735.8580 / Office: 817.730.9679

tboyes@komengreaterfw.org

KOMEN GREATER FORT WORTH PRAISE IN PINK®

Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth announces inaugural Praise in Pink concert

Fort Worth, Texas (August 26, 2019) – Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth announces their inaugural Praise in Pink concert on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at I. M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA located at 1900 IM Terrell Way, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. Our new event, Praise in Pink, will provide breast cancer education, outreach and advocacy to underserved African-American communities throughout our service area while showcasing local Gospel and Inspirational talent from local congregations.

African-American women have the highest statistics of triple negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of breast cancer that often returns after treatment. Triple negative breast cancer accounts for the highest mortality rate among African-Americans and is the only breast cancer sub-type that currently has no therapy to prevent recurrence. Though African-American women are diagnosed with breast cancer at a slightly lower incidence than Caucasian women, African-American women are 42% more likely to die from the disease due to late diagnoses and lack of treatment. Those under age 35 will get breast cancer two times the rate of Caucasian women and die three times as often without education and early detection.

Early detection makes all the difference, and Komen Greater Fort Worth provides grants to local health providers for mammograms and diagnostic services to uninsured and underinsured women in Tarrant, Johnson, Parker and Hood counties.

Featured performers to include the I.M. Terrell High School Adlee H. Trezevant Memorial Choir; soloist Vince Adams; soloist Joy Omega-Williams; Comedienne Ms. Vickie; Jazzpel group Elisabeth Davis and the C.A.M.P. (jazz/gospel); and Excell Amos with Great Commission Baptist Church Voices of Praise.

Media inquiries please contact Tracey Boyes at (817) 730-9679. Additional information please contact Sharon Brown at (817) 730-9674.

Komen Greater Fort Worth Praise in Pink

About Susan G. Komen® and Susan G. Komen® Greater Fort Worth

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. Komen Greater Fort Worth was chartered in July of 1992 by Rozanne Rosenthal, in honor of her close friend and three-time breast-cancer-survivor Joan Katz. The affiliate is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in the local community through events like the More Than Pink Walk®, Komen Greater Fort Worth has invested over $23 million in community breast health programs in Tarrant, Parker, Johnson, and Hood counties, and has helped contribute to the more than $800 million invested globally in research. For more information, call 817-735-8580 or visit komengreaterfortworth.org.

