CLOSE
breast cancer
HomeBreast Cancer

Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth® Invites You To Praise In Pink On October 12th!

Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth® Invites You To Praise In Pink On October 12th!

Source: Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth® / Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth®

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Direct Media Inquiries To:

Tracey Boyes / Komen Greater Fort Worth

Office: 817.735.8580 / Office: 817.730.9679

tboyes@komengreaterfw.org

KOMEN GREATER FORT WORTH PRAISE IN PINK®

Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth announces inaugural Praise in Pink concert

Fort Worth, Texas (August 26, 2019) – Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth announces their inaugural Praise in Pink concert on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at I. M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA located at 1900 IM Terrell Way, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. Our new event, Praise in Pink, will provide breast cancer education, outreach and advocacy to underserved African-American communities throughout our service area while showcasing local Gospel and Inspirational talent from local congregations.

African-American women have the highest statistics of triple negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of breast cancer that often returns after treatment. Triple negative breast cancer accounts for the highest mortality rate among African-Americans and is the only breast cancer sub-type that currently has no therapy to prevent recurrence. Though African-American women are diagnosed with breast cancer at a slightly lower incidence than Caucasian women, African-American women are 42% more likely to die from the disease due to late diagnoses and lack of treatment. Those under age 35 will get breast cancer two times the rate of Caucasian women and die three times as often without education and early detection.

Early detection makes all the difference, and Komen Greater Fort Worth provides grants to local health providers for mammograms and diagnostic services to uninsured and underinsured women in Tarrant, Johnson, Parker and Hood counties.

Featured performers to include the I.M. Terrell High School Adlee H. Trezevant Memorial Choir; soloist Vince Adams; soloist Joy Omega-Williams; Comedienne Ms. Vickie; Jazzpel group Elisabeth Davis and the C.A.M.P. (jazz/gospel); and Excell Amos with Great Commission Baptist Church Voices of Praise.

We hope you will join us and help spread the word about this informative and educational evening. Media inquiries please contact Tracey Boyes at (817) 730-9679. Additional information please contact Sharon Brown at (817) 730-9674. -more-

Komen Greater Fort Worth Praise in Pink

About Susan G. Komen® and Susan G. Komen® Greater Fort Worth

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. Komen Greater Fort Worth was chartered in July of 1992 by Rozanne Rosenthal, in honor of her close friend and three-time breast-cancer-survivor Joan Katz. The affiliate is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in the local community through events like the More Than Pink Walk®, Komen Greater Fort Worth has invested over $23 million in community breast health programs in Tarrant, Parker, Johnson, and Hood counties, and has helped contribute to the more than $800 million invested globally in research. For more information, call 817-735-8580 or visit komengreaterfortworth.org.

###

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

breast cancer , breast cancer awareness month , FORT WORTH , IM Terrell , Jazze Radio-Chica , Susan G. Komen

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
It’s Lit!: Jordan Peele Lands Five-Year Exclusive Production…
 19 hours ago
10.02.19
Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics Collection Has Just Arrived…
 21 hours ago
10.02.19
Report: Louie Rankin, “Ox” From Belly, “Teddy Brukshot”…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Gabrielle Union To Executive Produce ‘Black Girl Magic’…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Lupita Nyong’o To Explore History Of All-Women African…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Hampton University Welcomes Students Displaced By Hurricane Dorian
 4 days ago
09.30.19
Sony & Disney/Marvel Strike A Deal, Spider-Man To…
 5 days ago
09.28.19
Here’s How Lil Wayne Changed The Game Of…
 5 days ago
09.28.19
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child…
 5 days ago
09.28.19
Blac Youngsta Arrested On Felony Gun Charge In…
 6 days ago
09.26.19
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Gucci Mane & Keyshia…
 7 days ago
09.26.19
12 items
Royals Watch: Meghan Markle’s South Africa Trip Style…
 1 week ago
09.26.19
Terrence Howard Gives Head-Scratching Explanation For Quitting Acting
 1 week ago
09.25.19
10 items
Welcome To The 90’s: 10 Lipstick Brands That…
 1 week ago
09.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close