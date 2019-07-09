William Green Discusses Crimson Tide Youth Football Tryouts With Jazze Radio-Chica!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
William Green recently spoke with Jazze Radio-Chica about his youth football team Crimson Tide in Fort Worth! They are currently looking for youth ages 6y to 12yr old. Participation is free but your child must be committed to going to practice and maintaining good grades. If your interested in signing your child up please call Coach Quan at 817-797-1783 or visit https://www.fwcrimsontide.org/
Since all participation is free please consider making a donation.
