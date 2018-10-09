CLOSE
Join Veda Loca At The Healing The Broken Domestic Violence Awareness Forum October 28th!

Domestic Violence Healing The Broken

Source: Domestic Violence Healing The Broken / Unity Unlimited

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Veda Loca from the Veda Loca Morning Show will moderate a panel to discuss the signs, or domestic violence and provide information for anyone living in a situation that is dangerous to their mental and physical well being. Ou very own G-Spook will be on the panel along with Keynote Speakers Chief Roy & Dr. Janette Kurban and Chris & Mioshi Johnson Forum Emcees. This event is free to the public but you must register online at eventbrite.com and search Healing The Broken.

Veda Loca In The Morning

Source: Ryan White C / Radio One

Gspook

Source: Gspook / Gspook

Event Details

The University of Texas at Arlington- Lone Star Auditorium

500 W Nedderman Drive

Arlington, TX 76013

2pm-5pm

www.unityunlimited.org

682-738-6055

Videos
