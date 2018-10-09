Join Veda Loca At The Healing The Broken Domestic Violence Awareness Forum October 28th!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Veda Loca from the Veda Loca Morning Show will moderate a panel to discuss the signs, or domestic violence and provide information for anyone living in a situation that is dangerous to their mental and physical well being. Ou very own G-Spook will be on the panel along with Keynote Speakers Chief Roy & Dr. Janette Kurban and Chris & Mioshi Johnson Forum Emcees. This event is free to the public but you must register online at eventbrite.com and search Healing The Broken.

Event Details

The University of Texas at Arlington- Lone Star Auditorium

500 W Nedderman Drive

Arlington, TX 76013

2pm-5pm

www.unityunlimited.org

682-738-6055

