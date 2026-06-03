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The New York Knicks are NBA champions, and New York City is celebrating like never before. Sports journalist Bianca Peart joins The Fumble to break down the atmosphere across the city, from the championship parade to the nonstop celebrations happening throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and beyond. The conversation explores whether this title run represents a true healing moment for New York sports fans, why Jalen Brunson has already entered the conversation as the greatest Knick of all time, and how Villanova’s influence helped power this championship run. Plus, Rodney gets a full survival guide for navigating the Knicks championship parade, including what to wear, where to stand, and how to avoid some of the more passionate fans. From basketball history to New York culture, this episode captures what this championship means to an entire city.

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