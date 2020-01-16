SpaceBoi Fresh

How many years of experience do you have in radio?

I have 2 years of radio experience from working for the promotions department at Radio One Dallas.

What are three of your hobbies?

My three hobbies include, audio engineering, rapping, and hosting my TV show called “The Black Box Show,” which airs on Stream Music TV.

Where is your hometown?

My hometown is Oak Cliff, TX.

What makes your personality unique?

My personality is the perfect mix of Chill, and turnt UP!!! My vibe is radiant, you feel me when I enter without me speaking a word.

If you attended college, where did you attend?

I attended Cedar Valley College for Audio Engineering/Music Technology and earned my certification as an Audio Engineer.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: