Space Invasion With Spaceboifresh

How many years of experience do you have in radio? 3

What are three of your hobbies?

Rapping, basketball, videography

Where is your hometown? OakCliff

What makes your personality unique?

Everything I do out of this, I feel that I am from another planet and have just adapted to the human ways, but now it’s time to see things Space way!

If you attended college, where did you attend?

Cedar Valley College, majoring in music technology/ audio engineering. I also spent countless hours on PV and SFA campus crashing parties and sleeping on couches!