How many years of experience do you have in radio?

I’ve been in radio since 2002.

What are three of your hobbies?

Listening to music, writing, and spending time with family.

Where is your hometown?

Ft. Worth, TX.

What makes your personality unique?

I’m not a person that is afraid of the truth. A lot of people can’t handle the truth, but I respect it. I’m also generally happy and easy to get along with.

If you attended college, where did you attend?

Tarrant County Community College.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: