Home

Kiki J

1 reads
Kiki J

Source: Kiki j / CS

How many years of experience do you have in radio?

I’ve been in radio since 2002.

What are three of your hobbies?

Listening to music, writing, and spending time with family.

Where is your hometown?

Ft. Worth, TX.

What makes your personality unique?

I’m not a person that is afraid of the truth. A lot of people can’t handle the truth, but I respect it. I’m also generally happy and easy to get along with.

If you attended college, where did you attend?

Tarrant County Community College.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Live Stream: Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral Service by BET…
 7 hours ago
04.11.19
Pastor Dies After Woman Shoots Him While Screaming…
 7 hours ago
04.11.19
‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ New York Cast Revealed
 7 hours ago
04.11.19
‘Empire’ Recap: The Cookie Lyon Plot Twist We…
 19 hours ago
04.11.19
BET, Tidal To Air Nipsey Hussle Memorial Live…
 1 day ago
04.11.19
Did HBO Pull The Plug On ‘Leaving Neverland’?…
 1 day ago
04.10.19
16 Black Magical Moments From Marsai Martin’s ‘Little’…
 2 days ago
04.10.19
T.I. Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
T.i. & Family On Vacation When All Of…
 3 days ago
04.08.19
Rick Ross Gets Tattoo Of Nipsey Hussle [VIDEO]
 6 days ago
04.05.19
Toni Braxton Said She Went Along With Breakup…
 6 days ago
04.05.19
Watch: Lil Kim Hits The Airport Runway In…
 1 week ago
04.03.19
Hollywood Zay
Sauce Overload
 1 week ago
04.04.19
Suspect Identified In Nipsey Hussle Shooting
 1 week ago
04.02.19
0 item
Essentials: The 9 Nipsey Hussle Songs To Make…
 1 week ago
04.02.19
67 items
Happy Birthday! Celebrities Born In April! [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.02.19
Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close