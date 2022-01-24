Meet Karina Maria

How many years of experience do you have in radio?

I have seven wonderful, crazy years of radio experience. My love for radio started as a ten-year-old music lover growing up in the hustle and bustle of New York City’s Washington Heights. I would listen to Angie Martinez every day, and I knew -since then- that I was meant to be in the business. I started in high school as a volunteer position that turned into an internship at Power 105.1 in NYC. As my fledgling career began to take wings, I started running the boards and doing overnights on Hot 97. My next opportunity came at the call of a morning show co-hosting a job in Wisconsin (I was on the first flight out!) before eventually moving to Dallas to host a morning show for two years. Now I’m thrilled to have joined the #1 station for Hip Hop in the D-F-Dub!!!

What are three of your hobbies?

Easy: Reading, writing and running – and I’m not sure in which order! These three are daily constants. They keep me going and I firmly believe they are the best forms of working towardS personal growth. Oh! One more- I also love to sing. I know I’m a radio personality, but don’t let somebody put me in a studio or on a stage because it WILL GO DOWN!!!

Where is your hometown?

I was born and raised in New York City in a very Dominican neighborhood we lovingly call “Wash Heights” or “Dyckman!” If you watched Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Washington Heights” – that’s home!

What makes your personality unique?

I am a bubbly, charismatic, curious Afro-Latina who is not afraid to ask questions. I am loud, I talk fast, and I have a Domincian/New Yorker accent that makes me, well, me! There is power and history in my voice, and I love its story!

If you attended college, where did you attend?

I graduated with a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Southern California! #FightOn

Also On 97.9 The Beat: