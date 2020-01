How many years of experience do you have in radio?

I’ve been in radio since 2004.

What are three of your hobbies?

Basketball, superheroes, and movies.

Where is your hometown?

Queens, NY and Pittsburgh, PA.

What makes your personality unique?

My diverse background. I’m like a chameleon; I can get along with anyone, anywhere.

If you attended college, where did you attend?

Duff’s Business Institute.

