Source: Gspook / Radio One

How many years of experience do you have in radio?

I’ve been in radio since 2004.

What are three of your hobbies?

Recording, writing and I love to entertain (radio, hosting, MCing, acting, stand-up comedy and rap).

Where is your hometown?

I’m from Van Nuys, CA (that’s south of Los Angeles). I moved to Texas when I was 16.

What makes your personality unique?

I’m a high energy, fun to be around, get the party started, entertaining type of guy that can easily connect with the young and older crowd. I’m also involved heavily in the community; I’m a creative thinker, and bilingual.

If you attended college, where did you attend?

N/A

