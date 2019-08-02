CLOSE
Y’alls Triffling President Made Fun Of Rep. Cummings’ House Being Broken Into

Posted August 2, 2019

US-VOTE-TRUMP

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty


Just when this President cannot stoop any lower, he proves us all wrong and gets even more entrenched in the gutter.

Case in point: after hearing reports that Rep. Elijah Cummings’ house got robbed, Trump sent an incredible snide and immature tweet continuing to use the social media app to disrespect the veteran Democratic politician.

Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!,” the 73-year-old man baby that occupies the White House wrote on Friday morning. 

Apparently, the attempted break-in occurred on July 27 in Cummings’ residence in Baltimore. In a statement the Democrat put out on Friday, he shared that he scared off the intruder.

“I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house,” he said. “I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them.”

 

Hours before the break-in last Saturday, Trump sent a flurry of racist tweets calling Baltimore “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and saying “no human being would want to live there” and attacking Cummings’ leadership.

Clearly, folks on Twitter had plenty to say about the President, who seems extremely triggered and immature as ever. (Obama would never)

 

Y’alls Triffling President Made Fun Of Rep. Cummings’ House Being Broken Into was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

