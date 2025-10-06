Xwitter Reacts After Diddy Gets 50-Month Sentence

Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months (just over 4 years) in federal prison on October 3, after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

TRENDING: Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

As soon as the verdict dropped, Twitter (X) erupted with reactions—everything from criticism of the sentence to jokes, disbelief, and calls for accountability.

Check Out What People think below!

RELATED: Diddy’s Former Stylist Files Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault And Battery

Xwitter Reacts After Diddy Gets 50-Month Sentence was originally published on hot1009.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20.