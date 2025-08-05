‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ On Netflix Brings The Excitement To Brooklyn

The WWE wrapped up its action-packed weekend in the New York / New Jersey area with an action-packed edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, and brought out some big names.

Following Summer Slam that left plenty of people talking thanks to the return of Brock Lesnar and other moments, WWE brought Monday Night Raw to Brooklyn for a night of epic wrestling action and shenanigans, and CASSIUSLife/HipHopWired was in the building.

Before things wernt down in the ring, special guests made their way to Netflix’s WWE themed Bodega where they enjoyed light bites, photo ops with their favorite stars, Jey Uso, and Austin Creed and Kofi Kingston aka The New Day plus signature cocktails and eventually had the opprotunity do a little grocery shopping, yes, we are not kidding.

Notable guests in attendance include Joe Budden, Method Man, BMF star Da’Vinchi, Havoc of Mobb Deep, the cast of WEDNESDAY (Fred Armisen, Luis Guizmán, Emma Myers, Noah Taylor, and Georgie Farmer), Adam Blackstone, plus Kazeem, Candis Grace, B Dot, DJ Cory Townes, DJ Juanyto, The Machoverse, Kiera Please, Snitchery, and many more.

Once the action shifted to the ring, fans were treated to a lineup card that featured matches: Sheamus vs Rusev, Penta vs Grayson Waller, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez, Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee, and LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins, plus appearances from other WWE superstars.

It was another night of epic WWE fun. You can see more photos from WWE Raw in Brooklyn in the gallery below, and catch the show streaming exclusively on Netflix every Monday night.

1. Monday Night RAW Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 4: Sheamus and Rusev in action during Monday Night RAW at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 4, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,new york city,brooklyn – new york,sport,motion,wrestling,professional wrestling,wwe,barclays center – brooklyn,wwe raw,sheamus – wrestler 2. Monday Night RAW Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 4: Penta enters the ring during Monday Night RAW at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 4, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,new york city,brooklyn – new york,sport,wrestling,professional wrestling,wwe,barclays center – brooklyn,fighting ring,wwe raw 3. Monday Night RAW Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 4: The Women’s World Champion, Naomi, addresses the WWE Universe during Monday Night RAW at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 4, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,adult,new york city,brooklyn – new york,sport,women,wrestling,outer space,professional wrestling,wwe,world champion,barclays center – brooklyn,wwe raw 4. Monday Night RAW Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 4: Alexa Bliss and Charlottle Flair retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships during Monday Night RAW at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 4, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by <>/WWE via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,adult,new york city,brooklyn – new york,sport,women,wrestling,championship,professional wrestling,wwe,barclays center – brooklyn,wwe raw,alexa bliss 5. Monday Night RAW Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 4: Dominik Mysterio leaves with his Intercontinental Championship during Monday Night RAW at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 4, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,new york city,brooklyn – new york,sport,wrestling,championship,professional wrestling,wwe,barclays center – brooklyn,wwe raw,dominik mysterio 6. Monday Night RAW Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 4: Becky Lynch confronts Nikki Bella during Monday Night RAW at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 4, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,new york city,brooklyn – new york,sport,wrestling,professional wrestling,wwe,barclays center – brooklyn,wwe raw,nicole garcia-colace,becky lynch – wrestler 7. Monday Night RAW Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 4: Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker stand in victory during Monday Night RAW at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 4, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Rich Wade/WWE via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,new york city,brooklyn – new york,success,sport,wrestling,professional wrestling,wwe,barclays center – brooklyn,wwe raw,seth rollins 8. Monday Night RAW Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 4: Method Man in attendance during Monday Night RAW at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 4, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images) color image,photography,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,brooklyn – new york,sport,wrestling,method man,professional wrestling,wwe,barclays center – brooklyn,wwe raw 9. Monday Night RAW Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 4: Roman Reigns attacks Bron Breakker during Monday Night RAW at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 4, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,new york city,brooklyn – new york,sport,wrestling,professional wrestling,wwe,barclays center – brooklyn,wwe raw,joe anoa’i 10. Monday Night RAW Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 4: Adam Blackstone in attendance during Monday Night RAW at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 4, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images) color image,photography,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,brooklyn – new york,sport,wrestling,professional wrestling,wwe,barclays center – brooklyn,wwe raw,adam blackstone 11. WWE Raw On Netflix Source:WWE Raw On Netflix WWE Raw On Netflix netflix,wwe,monday night raw 12. WWE Raw On Netflix Source:WWE Raw On Netflix WWE Raw On Netflix netflix,wwe,monday night raw 13. WWE Raw On Netflix Source:WWE Raw On Netflix WWE Raw On Netflix netflix,wwe,monday night raw 14. WWE Raw On Netflix Source:WWE Raw On Netflix WWE Raw On Netflix netflix,wwe,monday night raw 15. WWE Raw On Netflix Source:WWE Raw On Netflix WWE Raw On Netflix netflix,wwe,monday night raw 16. WWE Raw On Netflix Source:WWE Raw On Netflix WWE Raw On Netflix netflix,wwe,monday night raw 17. WWE Raw on Netflix Source:WWE Monday Night Raw / Netflix WWE Raw on Netflix netflix,wwe raw 18. WWE Raw on Netflix Source:WWE Monday Night Raw / Netflix WWE Raw on Netflix netflix,wwe raw 19. WWE Raw on Netflix Source:WWE Monday Night Raw / Netflix WWE Raw on Netflix netflix,wwe raw 20. WWE Raw on Netflix Source:WWE Monday Night Raw / Netflix WWE Raw on Netflix netflix,wwe raw