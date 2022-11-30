Winter ’22 TV Preview: 6 Black Shows Worth Watching This Season

Winter is coming!

Even though Game of Thrones has been off the air for years now, that slogan still rings true when it comes to the current TV season at hand. Now more than ever, fans of the small screen will be invested in finding a good series (or three!) to binge-watch over the next few weeks as the colder days ahead encourage the beloved pastime of staying inside with a good 13-episode visual story arc on deck.

Of course, we recommend keeping up with the culture by checking out some of the great Black shows from network television all the way to premium cable.

Take South Side for example, the HBO Max original series that begins its third season next week on Dec. 8.

The return of South Side adds some much-needed melanin to the fall TV lineup following impressive season finales from recent standouts like Power Book III: Raising Kanan, P-Valley, The Chi, Bel-Air, Snowfall and The Wonder Years to name a few. Add on the recent show ending of Queen Sugar, plus anticipation for grownish and Godfather of Harlem to return in January 2023, and you’ve got a huge need for Black representation on TV to close out the year with.

Thankfully, we came across a handful of series that are currently on-air and will definitely keep you occupied as we move into the last few weeks of 2022. Grab some snacks, pull out your most comfortable loungewear out and get a comfortable spot on the couch!

It’s time to binge Black!

From Jill Scott leading the ladies of First Wives Club on BET+ to Quinta Brunson continuing her historic run over on ABC’s Abbott Elementary, check out these six shows led by Black casts that you need to be watching this season:

