Who Wore What on The Oscars Red Carpet

Posted February 9, 2020

The 92nd annual Academy Awards took place with the biggest stars on the red carpet.  But who wore what designer?  We did the homework for you…. check out all of your favorite celebs in clothes we can only wish to wear on the Oscar’s red carpet.

 

1. Billy Porter in Giles Deacon Couture

Billy Porter in Giles Deacon Couture

92nd Academy Awards (Oscars 2020) – Arrivals

2. Charlize Theron in Dior

Charlize Theron in Dior

Charlize Theron attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards

3. Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren

Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren

92nd Academy Awards (Oscars 2020) – Arrivals

4. Kristen Wiig in Valentino

Kristen Wiig in Valentino

Kristen Wiig arrives for the 92nd Oscars

5. Regina King in Atelier Versace

Regina King in Atelier Versace

Regina King at arrivals for The 92nd Academy Awards

6. Brad Pitt in Brioni

Brad Pitt in Brioni

Brad Pitt attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards

7. Spike Lee

Spike Lee

The 92nd Oscars

8. Tamron Hall in Theia Couture

Tamron Hall in Theia Couture

92nd Academy Awards (Oscars 2020) – Arrivals

9. Billie Ellish in Chanel

Billie Ellish in Chanel

The 92nd Oscars

10. Maya Rudolph in Valentino

Maya Rudolph in Valentino

Maya Rudolph at arrivals for The 92nd Academy Awards

11. Cynthia Erivo in Versace

Cynthia Erivo in Versace

92nd Academy Awards (Oscars 2020) – Arrivals

12. Sandra Oh in Elie Saab

Sandra Oh in Elie Saab

Sandra Oh at arrivals for The 92nd Academy Awards

13. Blac Chyna in Dona Matoshi

Blac Chyna in Dona Matoshi

Blac Chyna at arrivals for The 92nd Academy Awards

