Tom Brady did the unthinkable and obtained his seventh Super Bowl championship title On Sunday (Feb. 7), giving hope to all the old-timers out there. Serena Williams, who is currently playing in the Australian Open, is a fan of Brady but fans on Twitter are wondering who is the greatest athlete of all time between the pair.
The conversation surrounding the GOAT of sports is a complicated one to have as most of the greats in their respective sports have certain challenges to overcome that can’t be compared.
For example, Michael Jordan, considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time, won six championships with the Chicago Bulls and may have won more had he not taken time away from the game during the height of his fame.
However, NBA basketball is a team game and Jordan didn’t win those rings by his lonesome. The same can be said for Brady and the team sport of football, although at 43, which is well past the prime for most professional players, still gets mentioned due to the fact that the average age of an NFL player is 26.
Williams strikes that very interesting argument among active tennis players at 39, and still clearly one of the best in her field with 23 Grand Slam singles titles to her name. Between health ailments, a pregnancy, and including wining one of her titles while carrying her daughter, Williams has been after Margaret Smith Court’s all-time record of 24 titles and is still devoted to matching and even besting that tally.
It goes without saying that she’s doing this all by her lonesome and we didn’t even include all of the doubles titles she won with her big sister, Venus.
As the debate rages on, we’ve collected some of the responses below.
—
Photo: Getty
Who The Best: Twitter Debates Tom Brady & Serena Williams GOAT Athlete Convo was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Serena Williams > Tom Brady . #GOAT— Diamond DeShields (@diamonddoesit1) February 8, 2021
2.
3.
so Jordan has 6 rings, and Brady has 7 rings. is it now safe to say that Brady is the GOAT of all GOATS?— Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) February 8, 2021
4.
My friend brings up a good point:— E.J. Luna (@EJ1una) February 8, 2021
Millennials got to watch a generation full of GOATS.
Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Serena Williams, Cristiano Ronaldo, Annika Sorenstam, Roger Federer, Lewis Hamilton, the list goes on.
Enjoy this moment.
5.
Imagine arguing Tom Brady is the GOAT on literally a day when Serena Williams is playing.— Andrew McLaren (@drewwpg) February 8, 2021
6.
These goat convos around Tom Brady being ‘the best of the best’ are still wild to me when you look at the dominance, visibility and activism of a Serena Williams / Muhammad Ali / Kobe Bryant and how they used sports to further a larger, more important mission than just winning.— thats wild. (@zachary_dewitt) February 8, 2021
7.
Like 50% of the discourse on my TL the last 12 hours has been if Tom MAGA Brady is the GOAT. And,— Samira Ahmed (@sam_aye_ahm) February 8, 2021
1. NO
2. Serena Williams
3. American sports “experts” apparently don’t understand other countries exist.
4. Pelé
8.
Muhammad Ali: Boxer, fighting 1 on 1 in a ring GOAT— M Coyle (@elyocttam) February 8, 2021
Serena Williams: Tennis, usually plays 1 on 1 on a court GOAT
Tom Brady: Football, plays with a team of men who risk everything protecting the QB and mostly run the ball for him... gets called GOAT, but is nothing on his own.
9.
Serena Williams: GOAT. Tom Brady: Thrower of deflated footballs, proven cheater, eternal whiner, MAGAt, *45 supporter, PPP money recipient who bought a new yacht with it...... 😒— Devin Nunes' Cow's Rolex ✌️📎🧙♀️🖖 🌊🏴☠️😷 (@deejaydee) February 8, 2021
10.
People on Twitter are now arguing over whether Tom Brady is the GOAT and all I have to say is Serena Williams.— Dr. Claire Adida (@ClaireAdida) February 8, 2021
11.
Serena Williams is the Goat— No Futbol just Vibes 😎 (@yogimclovin) February 8, 2021
Tom Brady is Greatest qb of All-Time...it’s okay to praise a woman I promise yall
12.
I think in this whole GOAT debate, there needs to be an individual-sports category and a team-sports category.— Joe Pantorno (@JoePantorno) February 8, 2021
Tom Brady is certainly amongst the GOATS alongside Jordan, Gretzky, Mays in team sports.
Individually, Serena Williams no question. Muhammad Ali, Tiger Woods
13.
Serena Williams has won THIRTY NINE (39) Grand Slam Titles. It is truly sickening that she’s so rarely mentioned as the GOAT. She was much more dominant and athletically gifted than Tom Brady ever was. Tom Brady was just lucky https://t.co/dUm7CyINLb— Square (@Squarenotaround) February 7, 2021
14.
Say what you want about Tom Brady but Serena Williams won the Australian Open when she was 8 weeks pregnant. When I was 8 weeks pregnant with my daughter I was the most fatigued I have ever been in my life and wanting to puke all the time. Serena is my GOAT.— Julie Nogee (@JNogMD) February 8, 2021
15.
until Tom Brady wins the super bowl while pregnant i can’t give him the GOAT of all goat titles, that’ll forever stay with Serena Williams— cal ⚜️ (@JorCal_) February 7, 2021