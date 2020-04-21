CLOSE
Who Is Tori Brixx? Meet Sexy Model Turned DJ [Photos]

Posted 8 hours ago

Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx Enjoy Their Tulum Vacation

Source: Nathan James / Nathan James


Since you are here, you are probably asking. Who is Tori Brixx?! The Texas native is a Model, DJ, actress, and super mom! Many people in the hip-hop world know her as rapper Rich The Kid’s girlfriend and baby mother. Brixx has racked up over 3 million followers on Instagram for her multi-talents. Did we mention she is drop-dead gorgeous!

Check out some of our favorite photos of Tori Brixx below.

 

 

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

A few of my fav pics from @facet 😈

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Family 🥰

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

📸 @imsoeunique

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

7.

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

8am

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

Feed your fam and just stay humble 💯

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

12.

13.

