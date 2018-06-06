dad , tv

Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Posted June 6, 2018

1. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)

'The Bernie Mac Show' 100th Episode Celebration Source:Getty

Bernie Mac

2. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Six Source:Getty

Eli Pope

3. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Cast Of 'One On One' Source:Getty

Flex Washington

4. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Good Times Source:Getty

James Evans, Sr.

5. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Sanford and Son Source:Getty

Fred Sanford

6. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)

FOX's 'Empire' - Season Two Source:Getty

Lucious Lyon

7. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)

JAIMEE FOXWORTH;REGINALD VELJOHNSON;ROSETTA LENOIRE;JOMARIE PAYTON;KELLIE SHANYGNE WILLIAMS;DARIUS MCCRARY Source:Getty

Carl Winslow

8. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)

The Jeffersons Source:Getty

George Jefferson

9. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)

James Avery Source:Getty

Uncle Phil

photos
