Who Are All The Characters That Play In Black Panther Movie? (Photo Gallery)

1. Daniel KaluuyaSource:Getty
As W’Kabi (Black Panther’s soldier/friend turned enemy)
2. Danai GuriraSource:Getty
As Okoye (Black Panther’s soldier)
3. Angela BassettSource:Getty
As Ramonda (Black Panther’s mother)
4. Andy SerkisSource:Getty
As Klaw (Black Panther’s enemy)
5. Letitia WrightSource:Getty
As Shuri (Black Panther’s sister)
6. Michael B. JordanSource:Getty
As Erik Killmonger (Black Panther’s enemy)
7. Chadwick BosemanSource:Getty
As Black Panther
8. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
As Nakia (Black Panther’s friend-lover)
9. John Kani (L) and Atandwa Kani (R)Source:Getty
As the King (Black Panther’s dad)