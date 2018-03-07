black panther

Who Are All The Characters That Play In Black Panther Movie? (Photo Gallery)

Posted March 7, 2018

1. Daniel Kaluuya

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

As W’Kabi (Black Panther’s soldier/friend turned enemy)

2. Danai Gurira

2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards Source:Getty

As Okoye (Black Panther’s soldier)

3. Angela Bassett

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

As Ramonda (Black Panther’s mother)

4. Andy Serkis

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

As Klaw (Black Panther’s enemy)

5. Letitia Wright

EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty

As Shuri (Black Panther’s sister)

6. Michael B. Jordan

NBA All-Star 2018 Los Angeles Source:Getty

As Erik Killmonger (Black Panther’s enemy)

7. Chadwick Boseman

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

As Black Panther

8. Lupita Nyong’o

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

As Nakia (Black Panther’s friend-lover)

9. John Kani (L) and Atandwa Kani (R)

The Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER Source:Getty

As the King (Black Panther’s dad)

