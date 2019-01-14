White Writer Claims Black Folks ‘Don’t Value’ Journalism, Black Twitter Demolishes His Mentions

Another day, another clueless white conservative showing his entire racist a$% on the Internet and Black Twitter having to hand it right back to him.

Today’s contestant is NRA TV, Fox News and “The Federalist” contributor Jesse Kelly who thought it was a good idea to weigh to share his take on why there’s lack of Black journalists at mainstream publications and television networks.

See, it all started over the weekend, when Ben Mitchell, a CBS News producer, tweeted out the network’s new roster of journalists that will be covering the 2020 elections.

“It’s official, the CBS News 2020 Election Team as assembled!”

Obviously by looking at these headshots, it’s clear that not one Black journalist was chosen, prompting Black Twitter to drag the news outlet for its dear unseasoned life.

But glorified blogger Jesse Kelly took it upon himself to defend the network, that would never hire him, to explain the reason why no Black journalists were hired: Apparently, we don’t exist and as a culture, we are just not interested in news.

“People are dragging CBS for not having enough black people, but has anyone considered the obvious explanation that many black people have no interest in journalism? Cultures are different and value different things. Doesn’t make CBS the KKK,” he wrote.

People are dragging CBS for not having enough black people, but has anyone considered the obvious explanation that many black people have no interest in journalism? Cultures are different and value different things. Doesn’t make CBS the KKK. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 13, 2019

Yeah, a man who has appeared on Fox News and NRA TV really did accuse Black people and our culture of basically being trash.

Sadly, he wasn’t done.

We’ve become so obsessed with “racism” that we can’t even have frank discussions about cultures and our differences anymore. It’s beyond absurd. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 13, 2019

Cultures are different. Some are great. Some at odd but fascinating. Some are hot steaming garbage. Such is life. That’s all. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 13, 2019

Thankfully, folks completely ruined his mentions and let him know that there are plenty of African-American writers in the field, there is something called the National Association of Black Journalists and why this take was nothing but white supremacist trash.

White Writer Claims Black Folks ‘Don’t Value’ Journalism, Black Twitter Demolishes His Mentions was originally published on hellobeautiful.com