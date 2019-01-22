White Conservative Writer Slut-Shames Cardi B, Black Twitter Dog Walks Her

We knew the minute thatposted her series of anti-Trump tweets , we knew the conservative haters were going to come out of the woodworks, questioning the rapper’s intelligence and trying to undermine her message with GOP nonsense.

Because that train is NEVER late.

First, it was Tomi Lahren, who tried it…and subsequently got told by Cardi that she would “dog walk” her. And now Stephanie Hamill, a woman that we’ve never heard of, decided it was her turn to come for the rapper without being sent for.

On Monday night, Hamill questioned how City Girls and Cardi B’s video “Twerk” was helping women in the era of the #MeToo Movement.

“In the Era of # meToo how exactly does this empower women? Leftists, @ iamcardib , feel free to chime in. THX …,” the Daily Caller contributor tweeted.

Cardi responded, letting Ms. Stephanie know that her video can empower women by encouraging them to wear what they want, when they want.

“It says to women that I can wear and not wear whatever I want. do whatever I want and that NO still means,” the “Money” rapper tweeted.

“So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks.”

It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks 🤔 https://t.co/8UBQQzO6jK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

Cardi later stressed that she’s tired of being harassed by folks like Lahren and Hamill.

All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days.Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is fuckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

Of course, Black Twitter swooped in to defend their queen and remind these conservative hypocritical white women to mind their business and never try to come for someone from the Bronx.

