Which Celeb Had The Best Halloween Costume Of 2019?

Is it me or did Halloween feel like it lasted two whole weeks!? From weekend parties to actual parties on Halloween, celebs couldn’t help themselves but do the absolute MOST for Halloween in 2019. So we have to settle this – who had the hottest Halloween costume of 2019?
Deandre Hopkins of the Houston Texans took the lead early with his Genie from Aladdin costume.
Then Ciara and Russell Wilson decided to take it up a notch by re-creating Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s “Ape Sh*t” video for Halloween.
And of course, while we all await what Beyoncé chose to be for Halloween, we got plenty of solid winners from Ellen Degeneres going as Cardi B, Cardi B having a multitude of fits (the Poison Ivy one is PROBABLY NSFW) and even some genius with Swizz as Humpty Hump and Gabrielle Union turning back the clock – or looking more like yesterday with her and her daughter going as Compton Clovers!
Peep the gallery to see who won Halloween 2019!
1. Gabrielle Union And Daughter Kaavia As Compton Clovers
2. Tracee Ellis Ross as DJ Quik
3. Missy Elliott as Missy Elliott from the Supa Dupa Fly cover
5. Rico Nasty as Mickey In BAPS
6. Deon Cole as Sho’Nuff
7. Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty as The Joker & Harley Quinn
8. Jhené Aiko as Woman of the Seventies
9. DeAndre Hopkins as Genie from Aladdin
10. Ciara & Russell Wilson as Beyoncé and Jay-Z
12. Kevin Hart as The Rock
13. Saweetie as a Playboy Bunny
14. Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty as Chucky and Tiffany
15. LeBron James as Edward Scissorhands
16. Drake as Dennis Graham
17. Megan Thee Stallion as Mileena from Mortal Kombat and Jordyn Woods as a Sexy Ninja
18. Dwight Howard as Resputia
19. Tom Brady as a Stormtrooper
20. Kim Kardashian as Elle Woods
21. Ellen DeGeneres as Cardi B
22. Demetria Obilor as Catwoman
23. Adele as Captain Hook
24. Big Sean as Miles Morales
25. Lil Nas X as Cam’Ron
26. The Weeknd as The Joker
27. Swizz Beatz as Humpty Hump and Jay-Z as Vincent Vega
28. Steve Stoute as Genie
31. Kelly Rowland as Donna Summer
32. Janelle Monáe as David Bowie