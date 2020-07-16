Where Are They Now? The ‘Charm School’ Ladies In Photos And Videos

For many people, time spent in quarantine has allowed them to reflect, to learn something new, and to take a break from the fast life to reevaluate one’s goals.
For others, time spent in quarantine has allowed them to revisit absurd reality T.V. like the Flavor of Love franchise on Hulu, and some of the shows are just as entertaining as when they premiered nearly 15 years ago.
One memorable show that stemmed from Flavor of Love was the self-improvement series Charm School. The first season was hosted by Mo’Nique and the contestants included some of the most memorable women from the first two seasons of Flavor of Love. Mo’Nique’s attempts at turning these ladies into healthy, fully formed women is nothing short of entertaining.
It’s questionable whether a similar show will hold up today. The series definitely has its fair share of problematic messaging, including rampant slut shaming, fatphobic commentary, and rigid ideas about what constitutes a respectable woman.
However, the various personalities on the show still make it quite enjoyable. At the very least, it’ll stir some nostalgic memories.
Check out the season one ladies who still have a social media presence below. Their current endeavors might surprise you.
1. Saaphyri Windsor
The entrepreneur and winner of “Charm School” season one is continuing to win with her Saaphyri’s Lip Chap business.
2. Shay Johnson (Buckeey)
Ms. Johnson is also on her entrepreneurial tip by promoting health and fitness with her site The Healthy Hand. She also continues to serve looks with various modeling gigs and she stars in reality T.V. shows like “Love & Hip Hop: Miami”.
3. Becky Johnston (Buckwild)
Becky “Buckwild” Johnston continues to stay connected to her fans by building a following on the celebrity social media site Cameo.
4. Larissa Hodge (Bootz)
Larissa “Bootz” Hodge gained a name for herself by being the most outspoken contestant on “Charm School”…to put it lightly. Now, the actress and reality star continues to maintain a following by giving looks and commentary for her fans.
5. Darra Boyd (Like Dat)
Darra “Like Dat” Boyd continues to keep things carefree and lighthearted with various comedy projects and hosting gigs.
6. Schatar Taylor (Hottie)
Schatar “Hottie” Taylor shocked the world when she tried to microwave a chicken on a season one episode of “Flavor of Love”. Now, she ironically has her own cooking show called “Poultry Princess” and the food actually looks decent and…cooked. Try her recipes if you dare.
7. Courtney Jackson (Goldie)
A “Flavor of Love” season one favorite, Courtney “Goldie” Jackson continues to lend her humor to the world of comedy with hosting gigs and other creative projects.
8. Cristal Steverson (Serious)
Cristal “Serious” Steverson received a lot of criticism on “Charm School” for talking too much and for being “the model.” Now, she continues to be outspoken about issues she cares about, all while being a wife, mother and entrepreneur.