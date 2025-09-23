When the Sky Opens: An R&B Soundtrack for the Rapture
When the Sky Opens: An R&B Soundtrack for the Rapture was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. Al Green – Take Me to the River
2. Sam Cooke – A Change Is Gonna Come
3. Aretha Franklin – Precious Lord, Take My Hand
4. Marvin Gaye – God Is Love
5. The Clark Sisters – You Brought the Sunshine
6. Beyoncé – Spirit (from The Lion King: The Gift)
7. H.E.R. – Lord Is Coming (with YBN Cordae)
8. Leon Bridges – River
9. Kierra Sheard – Hang On
10. Janelle Monáe – Americans
11. D’Angelo – The Charade
12. Lauryn Hill – Final Hour
13. Maxwell – Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)
14. Frank Ocean – At Your Best (You Are Love) (cover of the Isley Brothers)
15. Daniel Caesar – Blessed
16. The Weeknd – Save Your Tears (fits a rapture/post-apocalypse mood)
17. Sade – Pearls
18. Alicia Keys – Holy War
19. Miguel – Candles in the Sun
