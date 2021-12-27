HomeRadio One Exclusives

What You Missed Over the Holidays: Proposals, Expensive Gifts & Secret Baes

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Kyla Pratt - Let's Meet Again On Christmas Eve

Source: Courtesy Of Lifetime / lifetime


As COVID struck the world, and particularly went rampant during the holidays, we had to redefine the way we celebrated Christmas and here is some of your favorite celebs made out!

G-Herbo & Taina Williams bought a baby Chanel collection after revealing they are expecting a baby girl. NLE Choppa also had a gender reveal with his girl Marissa and they are now expecting a baby boy.

Hilarious Christmas 2021 Memes

Boxer Devin Haney surprised his girl, India Love with a new car.

Brandy and QC CEO, Pierre Thomas also seemed to have the same thought in mind as Brady got her daughter Syrai Smith a new car, and Pierre Thomas his lady, Kaylar Will with a whip as well.

Meet Brandy’s Twin Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith! [PHOTOS]

Lastly to the new car crew, Karl Towns surprised his girlfriend Jordyn Woods with her dream car even while being prevented to celebrate Christmas together due to COVID.

This Holiday also seemed to have a lot of men popping the knee and proposing. Sierra Gates  & JoJo over Christmas joined the “Issa Fiancée crew”. In the middle of opening gifts, Eric Whitehead proposed to one of our favorite members of Love and Hip Hop, Sierra Gates and JoJo showed off her huge rock after being asked by her boyfriend Dexter Darden to marry him.

To one of the biggest Christmas surprises of all, a woman paid off her husband’s student loans and their story is amazing.

And we also got sneak pics into the lives of Drake, 2Chainz, Usher, Ciara & Russell Wilson, NBA Youngboy, YK Osiris, Danileigh and DaBaby’s daughter on how they celebrated Christmas.

Check it all out below:

What You Missed Over the Holidays: Proposals, Expensive Gifts & Secret Baes  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. G-Herbo and Taina Expecing a Baby Girl

2. Drake on Christmas Daddy Duties!

3. Alexsis Sky is NOT Showing Us Her Boo!

4. NLE Choppa Expecting a Baby Boy with Girlfriend

5. Car Surprises: Devin Haney & India Love, Brandy & Daughter, QC CEO & Lady

6. Ciara & Russell Wilson Family Christmas

7. Shaq & his Lady & Son on Christmas

8. Karl Towns Surprised Jordyn Woods With Dream Car During COVID Separation

9. Merry Christmas from the Epps Family

10. A Queen Naija & Clarence Family Christmas

11. Danileigh Showing Off Her & DaBaby’s Babygirl in Cute Christmas Attire

12. 2Chainz & family

13. Usher & Family Sending Season Greetings

14. Women Paid Off Husband’s Student Loans

15. Man Proposes to Girlfriend After Hiding Ring in Sneaker

16. NBA Youngboy Iced Out His Girlfriend, Jaz

17. Couple Acts Like They Are in Whoville

18. YK Osiris Robbed Yet Again

19. Boosie Sadly Lost His Grandfather During The Holidays

20. Clermon Twin Showing Off Her Boo

21. Young Dolph’s Lady, Mia Jaye Shares Sad Heartfelt Message About Her Family’s Lost

Close