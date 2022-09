What You Missed at Sneakerville 2022 in Durham

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Saturday, Sept. 10 was a day of fashion, art, music, and SNEAKERS!

The Sneaker Culture was on full display at the 1st Annual Sneakerville expo at the Durham Convention Center. With performances by local artists, Hillside High School’s step teams, the local chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the Southern Durham HS Drumline (“Black Ice”), food trucks, fashion, and tons of vendors, it was truly a great event. K975 was proud to be the official media sponsor of Sneakerville, and we’re already looking forward to next year!

Check out what you missed, and follow sneakervilleexpo on Instagram for more updates!

