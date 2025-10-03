What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Everyone’s gearing up for the festivities with Halloween just weeks away. Countless spooky season enthusiasts will paint the town bloody red in their Halloween costumes. While others might opt for a night in to watch scary movies with friends. We curated a special “What to Watch” list with our haunting friends in mind. Check out our list of 10 Black sitcoms with the best Halloween-themed episodes inside.

In the age old days of network TV (that somewhat still exist), our favorite sitcoms were bound to 22 episodes or more that would include special holiday episodes inclusive to our true day-to-day lives. Halloween is one of the holidays that makes these shows so special with TV characters portraying new characters. Some dress as relevant pop culture icons at the time of the episodes’ air dates. While others keep it classic in popular hero or heroine costumes that the average Jill or Joe might sport.

This special list of Black sitcoms with the best Halloween-themed episodes feature some new and old TV shows. From ABC’s “Abbott Elementary’s” “Candy Zombies” episode to “Martin’s” memorable seance episode titled “The Night He Came Home,” these episodes are not intended to haunt you completely. These episodes are meant to help us laugh our way into the spooky season and dash right into the other Fall and Winter holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. Some other series included in this list are “Insecure,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and “The Parkers.”

There’s a mix of everyone’s favorite sitcom, but if we missed one of yours, don’t hesitate to comment below.

Check out our list of 10 Black sitcoms with the best Halloween-themed episodes below:

1. “Abbott Elementary” Source:YouTube “Candy Zombies” (Season 2, Episode 6) The first-ever “Abbott Elementary” Halloween episode focuses on two of the classic hazards of the holiday: kids overdosing on sugar and scary ghost stories. Also, Janine dressed as James Harden. It’s comedic gold. 2. “Insecure” Source:YouTube “Low-Key Distant” (Season 4, Episode 2) This episode only contains one true Halloween scene, but that’s all we need. It features Natasha Rothwell dressed as Halle Berry in B.A.P.S. and Yvonne Orji as an East Compton Clover like Gabrielle Union in Bring It On. They all nailed it. 3. “Martin” Source:YouTube “The Night He Came Home” (Season 1, Episode 10) This Halloween inspired episode featured Martin and the gang commemorating the holiday by trying to perform a seance. If you’re a fan of the show, you can’t forget this episode. 4. “Living Single” Source:YouTube “Trick or Trust” (Season 2, Episode 8) Khadijah (Queen Latifah) becomes convinced that Scooter (guest star Cress Williams) is cheating on her when she finds evidence in his apartment. Khadijah wears a Little Bo Peep Halloween costume and Kim Fields’s Regine uses it as a perfect catalyst to show her the fax that appears to be a love note, saying “Bo, you better peep this.” And there’s another joke about a Tito Jackson Unplugged CD. 5. “The Parkers” Source:YouTube “Scary Kim” (Season 2, Episode 7) After Kim (Countess Vaughn) pranks her friends on Halloween, they plan to pull the ultimate prank on her. Kim’s then terrorized by a trick-or-treater who bedevils her birthday bash on Halloween. Brandy, Shar Jackson and Lamont Bentley guest star. 6. “One on One” Source:YouTube “Phantom Menace” (Season 1, Episode 8) Breanna (Kyla Pratt) and her friends think they witness a murder while spying on a Halloween party. Plus, Flex (Flex Alexander) is haunted by the presence of a wildly successful friend. 7. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” Source:YouTube “Hex and the Single Guy” (Season 4, Episode 7) Although this isn’t the first “Fresh Prince” Halloween episode, it’s the best one. It takes place over Halloween and features a spiritual medium, who puts a curse on Will. The episode has everything a ’90s sitcom Halloween episode would: great costumes, supernatural silliness, and a tiny bit of terror. 8. “Black-ish” Source:YouTube “Jacked O’Lantern” (Season 2, Episode 6) There are many Halloween episodes of Black-ish over its 8 season run, but this was the first. The Johnson family dresses up as the First Family circa 2015, from Barack (Dre) right on down to (the now-late) Bo (Miles). So cute. 9. “The Jamie Foxx Show” Source:Lovemaki143 “Misery Loves Company” (Season 2, Episode 7) On Halloween, a spooky hotel guest wants Jamie to be her eternal husband. Junior and Helen get more than they expected at a lovers’ retreat. Halloween episode 10. “Girlfriends” Source:YouTube “The Remains of the Date” (Season 1, Episode 6) Joan (Tracee Ellis Ross) lures William (Reggie Hayes) to a mausoleum on Halloween after convincing him that his date (guest star Rhonda Ross Kendrick) is dead. With Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones and Persia White. Directed By: Leonard R Garner Jr.