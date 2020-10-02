Westside Gunn Releases Shady Records Debut ‘Who Made The Sunshine’ LP, Twitter Bigs Up The Fly God

Westside Gunn might be the best self-promoting figure in Hip-Hop and has backed up his boasts time and again while still largely not considered a rapper’s rapper by some critics. By sheer determination and a clear vision for his path in music, the Buffalo, N.Y. artist released his Shady Records debut, Who Made The Sunshine, and Twitter thus far is in high approval of the effort.

Who Made The Sunshine is the third release this year for the Fly God, following the acclaimed Pray For Paris album and the Flygod is an Awesome God II mixtape. The tradition of flyness at all costs, chilling threats of violence, and a declaration of Hip-Hop superiority continue on with the latest project, and the features list is a who’s who of rap royalty.

This wouldn’t be a true Griselda affair without WSG’s brother Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher, both of whom appear on the record alongside their crew members in Armani Caesar and newest signee, Boldy James.

The legendary Slick Rick makes not one, but two guest appearances, and Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, ElCamino, Stove God Cooks, Flee Lord, Estee Nack, and the wildly-talented Smoke DZA join the party as well. It also wouldn’t be a complete album from WSG without some soul-stirring spoken word from poet Keisha Plum.

Across Twitter, Who Made The Sunshine is getting plenty of attention considering the hype created around it by WSG himself and comes just as Conway The Machine’s From King To A God and Armani Caesar’s The Liz still getting heavy spins from fans of the upstate New York collective.

Check out the reactions below. Who Made The Sunshine can be found at your preferred DSP by clicking here.

