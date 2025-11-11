Today is Veterans Day and resturants as well as businesses in the Dallas-area are honoring those who’ve served by offering free meals, special discounts, and exclusive deals. Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a well-deserved thank-you across the city. Whether you’re craving classic comfort food, arcade fun, tacos, or a sweet treat, here’s your guide to where to eat free or save big this Veterans Day 2025 in Dallas.

Veterans Day 2025: Free Meals and Special Deals for Heroes Across Dallas was originally published on majic945.com

1. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Veterans with the choice of one of two DINE-IN specials on Veterans Day, November 11, 2025, from 4 PM to CLOSE! Free* Dinner-Cut Pork Chop: *For our honored veterans: enjoy one complimentary 32 oz. Dinner-cut Pork Chop on Tuesday, November 11 when accompanied by a guest purchasing one full-priced dinner entrée for DINE-IN service only 3 Course Menu for $39: Veterans are eligible for a 3-course Military Menu for only $39, featuring a selection of Perry’s Signature items, available on Veterans Day for DINE-IN service only from 4 PM to Close. For veterans dining with other veterans or alone, receive a Dinner-cut Pork Chop for half-off original price. Menu Upon Request Only. Reservations are required. All United States active or former military with a military ID or official record showing US military service and a reservation are eligible. Limit one special per veteran.

2. Torchy’s Tacos Offering Veterans & active US Military a complimentary taco and fountain drink this Veteran’s Day! Offer valid in-store only on Tuesday, 11/11, with proof of military service.

3. Outback Steakhouse FREE Aussie 3-course meal. Enjoy a starter, choice of select entrées, and dessert when you dine in restaurant. for select menu items on the Aussie 3-Course Menu at participating Outback Steakhouse locations in the US. Available for dine-in only. Military ID required to redeem offer

4. Ruby Tuesday Enjoy a FREE Garden Bar entree or add-on with valid I.D. using the code VETERANS25. And since it’s Tuesday, get a $6.99 burger or sandwich with fries and add-on the Garden Bar for FREE

5. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers FREE Red’s Big Tavern Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries to Veterans and Active-Duty Military Members who dine in with us on Tuesday, 11/11

6. Pluckers Pluckers proudly serves veterans and active-duty military a free meal on November 11. Present a valid ID or veteran status. Meal includes an entrée, side, and non alcoholic beverage up to $16 value. Dine-in only. Veteran designation or Military ID required. Not good with other offers.

7. O’Charley’s All Veterans and Active Duty Military enjoy a complimentary meal. Just choose any option from the all-new Daily Dinner Deals Menu. Available when you dine-in with us from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

8. Main Event Veterans and active-duty members can enjoy a FREE cheeseburger with fries and 30 minutes of game play. 11/11 only!

9. Logan’s Roadhouse Veterans and active duty military can enjoy one free meal from our Veterans Day menu with proof of service. Beverage not included. Dine-in only. No coupon required. Cannot be combined with any other offers, including the 10% off Military Discount. Valid 11/11/25, from 11am – 3pm. Only at participating locations

10. Kona Grill Celebrate Veterans Day weekend with a complimentary entrée (up to $49). Dine-in only. Must show valid military or veteran ID/status. Food only, alcohol excluded. One-time use. Cannot be combined with other offers, including happy hour.

11. IHOP Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes or Pancake Combo on November 11. Dine-in only, at participating restaurants nationwide.

12. Hooters All Veterans eat free from a select menu

13. Golden Corral Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 11 from 4pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

14. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Stop by in restaurant on 11/11 to pick up your combo meal card and enjoy a free combo meal. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer. One time use. Valid from 11/11/2025-12/31/2025

15. Cracker Barrel On November 11, veterans and active-duty service members with valid ID get a free Sunrise Pancake Special.

16. Circle K On November 11, veterans get one free medium hot or iced coffee. The one-day-only offer is available at participating U.S. locations, and customers can redeem theirs by showing a valid military ID at purchase.

17. Chipotle On November 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time, guests who order an entrée in-restaurant and present a valid military ID will receive a second entrée for free. The promotion applies to Chipotle bowls, burritos, salads and taco entrees

18. Chili’s Veterans and active-duty military members get a free meal on November 11 at all participating restaurants. Available in-restaurant only for select items. Military ID required to redeem offer.

19. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse On November 11, active-duty and retired military dining in at BJ’s with a valid military ID will receive a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie. And from November 12 through December 31, guests with a valid military ID who dine in and purchase an entrée will receive a free Appetizer Bounce Back to enjoy on a future visit.

20. Applebee’s Grill + Bar Veteran and active-duty military receive a free meal from a select menu on November 11 at participating locations. Dine-in only.

21. Dave & Buster’s Veterans get a free entree (up to $20) and a free $10 Power Card with a valid veterans ID card on November 11.

22. Denny’s Veterans and active-duty military personnel receive a free Original Grand Slam on November 11 from 5am to 12pm. Must show valid Military ID or DD214.

23. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit On November 11, veterans and active-duty military personnel are invited to enjoy a free Pulled Pork Sandwich at all Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations nationwide. The offer is available for dine-in or carryout with a valid military ID, limit one per guest for the day.

24. Dunkin’ Dunkin’ is offering all active and retired military a free donut on November 11. Limit one per guest while supplies last. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

25. Einstein Bros. Bagels Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) on November 11. Guests can enjoy their complimentary coffee in-bakery, through the mobile app, or online using code FREECOFFEE. No purchase is required.

26. In-N-Out Burger On November 11, veterans, active-duty military, reserves and National Guard receive a complimentary meal, including any burger, fries, and beverage on In-N-Out Burger’s menu. Present proof of military service.

27. Lazy Dog Restaurants Active-duty military, discharged, retired or reserve get a free Fireside Favorite on November 11

28. Little Caesars On November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of Little Caesars signature Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi beverage.

29. Olive Garden On November 11, Olive Garden will offer each veteran and current member of the military who dines in a free entrée from a special menu. Simply show proof of military service.

30. Piada Italian Street Food On November 11, active-duty service members and veterans are invited to enjoy a free entrée. Guests can receive any regular-sized chef menu entrée with protein by presenting a valid military ID and mentioning the offer at checkout.

31. Shake Shack Active military personnel and veterans get a free Big Shack on November 11, while supplies last. Show a valid military ID at any participating Shack nationwide.

32. Smoothie King On November 11, active-duty military and veterans can enjoy a free 20oz smoothie at participating locations nationwide — no purchase necessary. The offer is available from 12–3pm and includes three patriotic picks: Strawberry X-Treme (red), Slim-N-Trim Vanilla (white), and Blueberry Heaven (blue).