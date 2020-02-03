CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To Do You Nails For Love Day

Posted 13 hours ago

Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration In Association With V Magazine - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


We’re about to enter the month of love! Valentine’s Day is slowly creeping upon us which means it’s time to get the dress, shoes, hair, makeup, and nails done. Most people spend more time on crafting the perfect ensemble, but the a bomb manicure is definitely need to finish off your look.

Nail trends have continued to elevate over the years. Lots of personal expression goes into how you design your nails. Just a few weeks ago, Serena Williams used her manicure to pay homage to the Koalas in Australia. And how could we forget Lizzo’s Grammy tips? She gave me serious nail envy with these extravagant, white jeweled claws.

You may not be one for all the extra jewels and designs on your tips. That’a okay! Sometimes a simple manicure will do the trick. The beautiful thing about nail trends is that they range in style. Whether you want Cardi B tips or a simple, solid color, dressing up your fingernails can be lots of fun. Keep in mind, Valentine’s Day is a popular holiday to become a fiancé. You can’t get caught out there with a new ring and chipped polish or a needed fill in!

If you’re looking for ways to spruce up your nails for Love Day, then look no further. I’ve compiled 10 ways to do your nails for Valentine’s Day.

 

Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To Do You Nails For Love Day  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. RHINESTONE HEARTS BY BARRY’S BEAUTY BAR

This simple, yet detailed set of nails are perfect for the day of love.

2. MARBLE NAILS BY LAB SALON

View this post on Instagram

#marblenails #nailsofinstagram

A post shared by LAB Salon & Spa (@lab.salon) on

Sometimes a simple marble accent is all you need! I especially love the mauve alternative to your typical red or pink Valentine’s Day colors.

3. ANIMAL PRINTS BY THE NAIL BOUTIQUE

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show off your animal instincts!

4. RHINESTONE FRENCH MANICURE BY JUNIE B NAILS

Here’s a new spin on the dated French manicure. Be extra and throw some rhinestones on the tips!

5. HEARTS GALORE BY SUPER FLY NAILS

These stacked hearts are fun and and full of color.

6. CLASSIC RED BY MISCHO BEAUTY

You absolutely cannot go wrong with a classic red polish.

7. DUST FLAKES AND GOLD LEAFS BY SO HOT RIGHT NAIL

For the untraditional girls who want to avoid all thing red, pink, or mauve, this dust flake and gold leaf style might be perfect for you.

8. SOFT AND BOLD BY SHE’S POLISHED THE SALON

This is a nice way to fuse a bright color with a nude and finish it off with gold accents.

9. SWAROVSKI CRYSTALS BY ERI ISHIZU

Eri Ishizu puts the E in EXTRA. She is the nail tech responsible for Lizzo’s Grammys nails as well as these jeweled Swarovski Crystal tips.

10. SIMPLE FRENCH BY NAILS BY MEL

The only way to do a French manicure!

Latest
10 items
Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To…
 13 hours ago
02.03.20
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Terry Crews Threw Gabrielle Union Under A Bus…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 5 days ago
01.30.20
Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo…
 5 days ago
01.31.20
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Suspended For His…
 5 days ago
01.31.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 5 days ago
01.29.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 5 days ago
01.29.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
Rick Fox On Rumors He Was In Helicopter…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
10 items
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His…
 6 days ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 6 days ago
01.29.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close