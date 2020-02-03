We’re about to enter the month of love! Valentine’s Day is slowly creeping upon us which means it’s time to get the dress, shoes, hair, makeup, and nails done. Most people spend more time on crafting the perfect ensemble, but the a bomb manicure is definitely need to finish off your look.
Nail trends have continued to elevate over the years. Lots of personal expression goes into how you design your nails. Just a few weeks ago, Serena Williams used her manicure to pay homage to the Koalas in Australia. And how could we forget Lizzo’s Grammy tips? She gave me serious nail envy with these extravagant, white jeweled claws.
You may not be one for all the extra jewels and designs on your tips. That’a okay! Sometimes a simple manicure will do the trick. The beautiful thing about nail trends is that they range in style. Whether you want Cardi B tips or a simple, solid color, dressing up your fingernails can be lots of fun. Keep in mind, Valentine’s Day is a popular holiday to become a fiancé. You can’t get caught out there with a new ring and chipped polish or a needed fill in!
If you’re looking for ways to spruce up your nails for Love Day, then look no further. I’ve compiled 10 ways to do your nails for Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To Do You Nails For Love Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. RHINESTONE HEARTS BY BARRY’S BEAUTY BAR
This simple, yet detailed set of nails are perfect for the day of love.
2. MARBLE NAILS BY LAB SALON
Sometimes a simple marble accent is all you need! I especially love the mauve alternative to your typical red or pink Valentine’s Day colors.
3. ANIMAL PRINTS BY THE NAIL BOUTIQUE
Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show off your animal instincts!
4. RHINESTONE FRENCH MANICURE BY JUNIE B NAILS
Here’s a new spin on the dated French manicure. Be extra and throw some rhinestones on the tips!
5. HEARTS GALORE BY SUPER FLY NAILS
These stacked hearts are fun and and full of color.
6. CLASSIC RED BY MISCHO BEAUTY
You absolutely cannot go wrong with a classic red polish.
7. DUST FLAKES AND GOLD LEAFS BY SO HOT RIGHT NAIL
For the untraditional girls who want to avoid all thing red, pink, or mauve, this dust flake and gold leaf style might be perfect for you.
8. SOFT AND BOLD BY SHE’S POLISHED THE SALON
This is a nice way to fuse a bright color with a nude and finish it off with gold accents.
9. SWAROVSKI CRYSTALS BY ERI ISHIZU
Eri Ishizu puts the E in EXTRA. She is the nail tech responsible for Lizzo’s Grammys nails as well as these jeweled Swarovski Crystal tips.
10. SIMPLE FRENCH BY NAILS BY MEL
The only way to do a French manicure!