Unlike Lil Baby, These Rappers Know How To Get Buckets On The Basketball Court

This past weekend, Lil Baby revealed that he isn’t as athletic as we thought with his poor showing on the basketball court during All-Star Weekend. But he’s not the standard when it comes to rappers who ball, and we’re not talking about spending money.

Hip-Hop and the sport of basketball have a very unique relationship. On the one hand, there are good numbers of the pro-ballers who have tried their hand at the art form, only to fall flat on their faces, except if you’re Shaq or Dame Lillard, they’re are pretty good rappers. LeBron James has even suggested that he wants to put together his own album promising that he won’t be rapping on it, and we appreciate him for that.

But, when the roles are reversed, it really the skills from the booth don’t always translate to court well, either proving it’s not easy to do either if you’re not a pro.

With that said, some rappers double as decent basketball players. Now, whether they can compete with the pros is another story, but if they ran with playground and gym regulars, they definitely could hold their own.

Hit the gallery below to see the pretty sizeable lists of rappers who can give you a run for your money on the basketball court.

