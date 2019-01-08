Twitter Wants To Know ‘Why Did Lil Wayne Look Like The Hamburglar At The CFB Championships?’

Posted January 8, 2019

2019 ESPN College Football Playoff Halftime Performance

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty


Poor Lil Wayne.

All he wanted to do was join indie band Imagine Dragons on stage for the halftime show for the 2019 College Football Championships and be great. But sadly, their performance and his eclectic outfit (to say the least), wouldn’t let that happen.

We’re not sure who was even playing in the game or who even won, all we know is that Wayne got out there rocking wearing a long technicolor coat, hot pink vinyl boots, Elton John glittery sunglasses and a long black and white striped scarf, looking a hot mess.

And we’re actually being kind, given how folks on Twitter WENT IN, accusing the “Carter V” rapper of looking like the McDonald’s Hamburglar to SpongeBob SquarePants to ET dressed up in woman’s clothes.

Take a look:

Twitter Wants To Know 'Why Did Lil Wayne Look Like The Hamburglar At The CFB Championships?'

