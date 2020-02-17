CLOSE
Twitter Roasts Chaka Khan’s NBA All-Star Game National Anthem Performance

69th NBA All-Star Game

Chaka Khan is one of the most respected vocalists and songwriters of her era and she deserves every accolade that comes her way. However, fans on Twitter have some strong thoughts about the Khan’s performance of the National Anthem at this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

Khan, 66, launched into the National Anthem with a rendition that didn’t go over well with many on the social media network. Almost immediately, the slander rained down from on high and didn’t let up. Camera shots of the players waiting to start the game also had folks on Twitter remarking on their resolve not to crack after what they heard.

Without a doubt, Khan is a legend and even superstars have bad nights, so we’re treading carefully here in how we approach this topic. Still, some are saying that Khan’s showing in Chicago Sunday night (Feb. 16) was up there with Fergie’s struggle National Anthem performance from the 2018 game.

As it stands, Twitter has been relentlessly slandering the great Chaka Khan’s National Anthem performance and we’ve got the reactions listed out below. To hear the actual anthem, look directly below.

