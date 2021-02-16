HomeNews

Twitter Ready To Ride On Pardison Fontaine After Disturbing Video Allegedly Featuring Megan Thee Stallion Surfaces

Posted February 16, 2021

Pardison Fontaine might want to keep his eyes peeled for the next few after a disturbing video began making the rounds on social media. In the clip, it appears that the rapper is banging on a bathroom door where Megan Thee  Stallion and some friends were allegedly gathered and then burst through the door.

Some might know Pardison Fontaine from his collaboration with Cardi B, “Backin’ It Up,” but now the 31-year-old Atlantic artist is the center of controversy. While it hasn’t been confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion was the “Megan” mentioned in the viral clip, it has been assumed by most on social media, most especially Twitter, that the Texas superstar is allegedly involved.

As this story develops, we’ll return with more details. For now, check out the reaction to the video below.

Photo: Getty

