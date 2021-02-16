Twitter Ready To Ride On Pardison Fontaine After Disturbing Video Allegedly Featuring Megan Thee Stallion Surfaces

Pardison Fontaine might want to keep his eyes peeled for the next few after a disturbing video began making the rounds on social media. In the clip, it appears that the rapper is banging on a bathroom door where Megan Thee Stallion and some friends were allegedly gathered and then burst through the door.
Some might know Pardison Fontaine from his collaboration with Cardi B, “Backin’ It Up,” but now the 31-year-old Atlantic artist is the center of controversy. While it hasn’t been confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion was the “Megan” mentioned in the viral clip, it has been assumed by most on social media, most especially Twitter, that the Texas superstar is allegedly involved.
As this story develops, we’ll return with more details. For now, check out the reaction to the video below.
i hope megan is okay, because wtf was pardi on… pic.twitter.com/2Oz7uW6xRX
— 𝙎𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙖 (@suckaworId) February 16, 2021
no I don’t like this at all. Its the people blaming Megan in the comments that I hate. She was using the bathroom, that is NOT an excuse for Pardi to be aggressive and violent idc whether it’s her birthday or not, HE HAS NO RIGHT. https://t.co/RNUO1meJNO— grace (@derrickakordei) February 16, 2021
Megan is a cool ass person. She don’t deserve the disrespect and hate she get. So Pardi doing that to her on her birthday was say bitch ass shit. Hope she leave those kind of people behind pic.twitter.com/JeXfBskWZ7— Call Me Pa (@DrixtonAiko) February 16, 2021
Who tf even is Pardi????— fun girl. (@cloud_naii) February 16, 2021
Pardi, leave my sister Megan alone before you meet your maker. pic.twitter.com/4sOxiDjHIS— ♥️Damita Mi♥️ (@LinaLaLocaa) February 16, 2021
Nigga recording didn’t even tell Pardi to chill, relax or nothing. Just sat there quiet like a mute groupie. https://t.co/xGDAdYaWqR— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) February 16, 2021