Twitter Declares Ray Fisher’s Cyborg The Real MVP of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

Zack Snyder’s epic 4-hour long redo of Justice League finally launched on HBO Max. Those who completed it one viewing vehemently agree, Ray Fisher deserves all of his things for his Cyborg portrayal.

Before the regular public watched the highly-anticipated movie, some critics were already calling Snyder’s vision of the film a masterpiece. Whether that is the case is still up for debate because this piece of art is indeed polarizing. BUT, one thing is definitely certain, it’s way better than Joss Whedon’s theatrical cut for a myriad of reasons.

One reason in particular that viewers are all pointing to is all of the important parts of the story that Whedon decided to leave on the cutting room floor for whatever reason are now in the movie. Specifically, tons of backstory that would have significantly made the 2017 theatrical release way better. This brings us to Cyborg, who turns out to be the heart and soul of the film.

You can feel every bit of #Cyborg’s journey in it! And the pulse of the heartbeat. Life carries on, and so must we… Thank you for your genius @Junkie_XL 🙏🏽🦾🙏🏽#SnyderCut https://t.co/O3Dr9M3QYp — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 19, 2021

Unlike 2017’s “Josstice League,” Fisher’s Cyborg has more depth and isn’t just a reluctant half-man, half-cybernetic wonder down in the dumps. Victor Stone’s story turned out to be much deeper than that, having conflicts with a father, Silas Stone (Joe Morton) who’s work led him to be absent in Victor’s life. We also experienced the moment when life changed for Victor Stone when he and his mother were involved in a horrible car accident that killed her and left him clinging to life badly disfigured.

Morton’s Silas Stone is also given more screen time and more story as well as we witness his desperate attempt to save his son by using the mother box (a living computer) to save his son’s life and bestowing upon him the cybernetic gifts that will eventually come in handy in the fight to stop Steppenwolf from uniting the three mythical supercomputers preparing the Earth for his boss, Darkseid’s arrival.

After everyone made it through the 4-hour movie, they took to Twitter to praise Fisher for his portrayal of the character and declare they want more of the Borg life in the form of a solo film.

Ray Fisher is a true powerhouse. His performance as Cyborg is truly one of the best performances in a comic book film. He deserves all the love and recognition. I can’t wait to see what the does next, and he sure as hell better continue on as Cyborg. #BORGLIFE #Cyborg #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/EzIxldgYBV — Walt (@UberKryptonian) March 18, 2021

Going back through the #SnyderCut for my spoiler review and I still don't understand why they cut this scene for the 2017 version. It's so touching and makes you love Cyborg right off the bat. A great piece of character development. pic.twitter.com/bS7L6QbxMh — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) March 18, 2021

Unfortunately, Zack Snyder’s Justice League as of this moment could be Fisher’s swan song when it comes to playing the character. Originally, he was supposed to come back as the Cyborg in the upcoming The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton, but has since been cut due to his fall out with Joss Whedon and calling DC Films’ president Walter Hamada “the most dangerous kind of enabler” in a tweet for his handling of the on-set abuse allegations levied against Whedon.

Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him. A>Ehttps://t.co/07OJ74PJra — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 30, 2020

Hopefully, Warner Bros. is paying attention to all of the praise Fisher is receiving becuase, at this point, the people in charge would be absolute fools to let Fisher go. They also need to restore the Snydervers, just saying.

You can see more reactions to Ray Fisher’s performance and Zack Snyder’s Justice League in the gallery below.

