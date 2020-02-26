CLOSE
"Trini To Di Bone": Nicki Minaj Goes Back Home & Stuns In Trinidad Carnival Costume

Posted February 26, 2020

Nicki Minaj, who just recently shut down the internet showing off her “improved” twerking skills earlier in the month, now has Twitter acting lusty all over again thanks to her Trinidad carnival fit.

You’d have to be a hater to honestly deny that Nick didn’t kill her carnival fit. Minaj, a Trinidad & Tobago native, looked absolutely beautiful, rocking a teal and purple costume complimented with feathers and jewel-covered corset. Before she hit the di road and partied with the rest of the Trini massive, Minaj gave her 111 million followers a glimpse of her costume that was designed by the popular mas band, Tribe, with the caption”Trini to di 🦴.”

Trini to di 🦴

She would later hop on the Tribe truck flanked by her “husband” Kenneth Petty and showed loved to the carnival-goers while performing alongside Soca legend Machel Montano and  Soca star Kes.

Proud Trini 🇹🇹

Twitter, of course,  is absolutely loving Minaj’s carnival flex and showering her with nothing but praise, especially the Barbs. To see more photos of Nicki in her costume flaunting her Trini curves, plus reactions hit the gallery below.

“Trini To Di Bone”: Nicki Minaj Goes Back Home & Stuns In Trinidad Carnival Costume  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

