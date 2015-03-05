Trickin’ Much? Celebrities Busted With Escorts was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Lamar Odom Before playing in the NBA, Lamar was arrested for soliciting at 17-year-old prostitute in Las Vegas. The young lady actually turned out to be an undercover cop.

2. Donald Sterling The former LA Clippers owner admitted to regularly paying women for the company of women.

3. Eddie Murphy Back in 1997 the actor/comedian was pulled over after being in a car with a known transsexual prostitute.

4. Eliot Spitzer In 2008 Eliot resigned after he frequently patronized a high-priced escort service.

5. D’Angelo The R&B crooner was arrested in 2010 for soliciting a prostitute in New York.

6. Mister Cee The legendary DJ was caught picking up male prostitutes in downtown Manhattan.

7. Warren Sapp Warren was arrested during Super Bowl weekend in 2015 when brought a pair of escorts back to his hotel room. After an argument over money got physical, the police were called and he was taken to jail.

8. Tiger Woods In 2009 Tiger admitted to cheating on his wife with a few women, many who were escorts.