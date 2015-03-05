Home

Trickin’ Much? Celebrities Busted With Escorts

Posted March 5, 2015

1. Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom

Before playing in the NBA, Lamar was arrested for soliciting at 17-year-old prostitute in Las Vegas. The young lady actually turned out to be an undercover cop.

2. Donald Sterling

Donald Sterling

The former LA Clippers owner admitted to regularly paying women for the company of women.

3. Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy

Back in 1997 the actor/comedian was pulled over after being in a car with a known transsexual prostitute.

4. Eliot Spitzer

Eliot Spitzer

In 2008 Eliot resigned after he frequently patronized a high-priced escort service.

5. D’Angelo

D’Angelo

The R&B crooner was arrested in 2010 for soliciting a prostitute in New York.

6. Mister Cee

Mister Cee

The legendary DJ was caught picking up male prostitutes in downtown Manhattan.

7. Warren Sapp

Warren Sapp

Warren was arrested during Super Bowl weekend in 2015 when brought a pair of escorts back to his hotel room. After an argument over money got physical, the police were called and he was taken to jail.

8. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods

In 2009 Tiger admitted to cheating on his wife with a few women, many who were escorts.

9. Lawrence Taylor

Lawrence Taylor

In 2010 he was arrested after paying $300 to have sex with an underage prostitute.

photos
